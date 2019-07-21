Mumbai: Bhojpuri actorMonalisagifted herself a new Audi car. The actress took to her Instagram page and shared a video of her new car.

In the video, she can be seen going on a road trip with her husbandVikrant Singh Rajpoot, spending their weekend. She can be seen grooving in the car while Vikrant drives the car.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Khaabon Ke Parindey @vikrant8235 …. #roadtrip #saturdaymood #saturdayvibes. (sic)”

Clad in a floral dress with no makeup look, she looks hot while Vikrant can be seen sporting a casual look in red t-shirt and denim. Looks like, she is enjoying her day out with her hubby Vikrant.

Earlier, she has shared her easy-breezy picture in a pink floral dress posing with a matching umbrella. Looks like the actor is all set for the monsoons and we are in love with the picture. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Nothing but change is the only constant…Smile and embrace it. (sic)”