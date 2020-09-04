Bhubaneswar: Bringing good news for commuters in Odisha, the Bhubaneswar-Bolangir-Bhubaneswar Inter-City special train will now run every day from Friday. Earlier, the train used to run five days a week, railway officials informed.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) authorities have decided to increase the frequency of 08493/08494 Inter-City special train. The train departs from the Bhubaneswar station here at 6.30am for Bolangir. The return journey from Bolangir begins at 2.45pm in the afternoon.

This train will halt at Mancheswar, Naraj, Marthapur, Dhenkanal, Meramundali, Talcher Road, Angul, Boinda, Bamur, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Hirakud, Bargarh Road, Barpali and Loisinga, both on the up and down journeys.

With an aim to facilitate day to day activities across India the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) implemented the ‘Unlock 4.0’ phase a few days back. Restrictions on intra and inter-state movement have been lifted. Hence East Coast Railways decided to augment the services of the Bhubaneswar-Bolangir Inter-City Special as they feel the number of passengers will increase substantially.

PNN