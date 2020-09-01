Bhubaneswar: Taking the COVID-induced lockdowns to its advantage, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has completed many infrastructure and safety related works. These works could have otherwise hindered the train services and required traffic blocks.

ECoR judiciously utilised the lockdowns to augment and maintain infrastructure for safe train operations and emphasis was given on execution of long pending construction and maintenance works. In normal times, about 491 hours could have been taken for complete these works by affecting train services and taking traffic block.

Among the major works eight Limited Height Sub-ways (LHSs) have been completed at various places, including closure of three manned level crossing gates by providing alternate paths. This would have taken 74 hours of traffic block, affecting train services.

Moreover, 16 bridges under ECoR have been rebuilt during the Lockdown. This would have taken about 69 hours in normal times.

Further, four girders of the Foot over Bridge (FoB) at Bhubaneswar Railway station have been launched during the period which could have been taken three hours of traffic block.

Similarly, 23 sets of thick wave switches have been renewed during the lockdowns so that the crossings will be safe when the trains pass. This work could have taken 70 hours by blocking train traffic.

Likewise, 60 rail panel works have been accomplished during lockdown which could have taken more than 12 hours by suspension of train services. Ballast cleaning works have been completed on 21 km tracks during the period which could have take 194 hours during normal time. In ballast cleaning, mud is cleared from the ballast to keep the line free from creating jerks.

Ballast tamping works have been undertaken on 68.5 km track during the period which could have take 43.30 hours in normal time. The ballast tamping will keep the sleeper fit with ballast so that the trains would run smoothly.

Apart from this, FoB girders were lunched at Charbatia and Gurudijhatia stations in connection with 3rd and 4th line work between Salegaon-Rajathagarh Stations, at Kapilas Road in connection with Bhadrak-Nergundi 3rd line work and at Talcher Road station in connection with Sambalpur-Talcher doubling work.

Completion of these pending works will increase mobility of trains with more safety.

This apart, many important projects have been executed during the lockdown period that include installation of lifts, PF surfaces, PF sheds, raising of PF, improvement in circulating areas among others. Safety and maintenance works related to Electrical, Mechanical and Signals have also been taken up during the period.