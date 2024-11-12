Bhubaneswar: Smruti Swarup Patra, known by his stage name ‘Nextion’, has emerged as the first runner-up in the ‘Ultimate Finale’ of the fourth season of the popular dance reality show India’s Best Dancer (IBD), Sunday. Nextion captivated the viewers and judges with his exceptional skills in the show. The Bhubaneswar boy is a hip-hop freestyle artiste who has been dancing professionally for over five years. The show marked the debut of actress Karisma Kapoor as a judge, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Recently, Nextion took his admiration for Karisma to the next level by getting a tattoo that reads “Lolo Love,” inspired by the actress’s signature move. The 17-year-old Steve Jrywa from Meghalaya emerged as the winner of the show while Harsh Keshri of Patna was the second runner-up.