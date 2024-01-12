Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar has been ranked the cleanest city in the state in the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2023’ for cities with a population of over 1,00,000. In terms of hygiene and sanitation, Bhubaneswar has left behind all the other cities and towns in Odisha.

Overall, it has secured 34th rank at the national level. The Swachh Survekshan 2023 was conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The awards were given away Thursday in New Delhi.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sulochana Das, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, standing committee chairman Biranchi Naryan Mahasupakar, and Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange were present on stage to receive the awards. Odisha which had been ranked ninth in the last ‘Swachh Survekshan’ also jumped a few notches to the fourth position. The other cities with a population of more than 1,00,000 that featured in the top 100 were Puri (62nd) and Balasore (99th)