Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday said that 128 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 85 of them are home quarantine cases, 43 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 94 persons recovered from the disease as well.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 31st July 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/hD3KNRsrzO — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 31, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 2,735 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 1,433 have recovered. While there are 1,285 active cases, 15 persons have so far succumbed to the disease.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha’s COVID-19 count Friday touched 31,877 with 1,499 fresh cases, while eight more deaths were also reported pushing the toll to 177. Friday’s spike in the daily caseload is the third-highest since the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.