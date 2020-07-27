Bhubaneswar: Aditya Ashwini Hospitals in Chandrasekharpur was Monday added to the list of Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH) in the city making total seats in the DCHs to 1,175 and the total ICU beds 115. The new hospital has 150 beds including 30 ICU beds and 21 high dependency unit (HDU).

It can be mentioned here that while KIMS COVID Hospital in the city has 500 beds including 45 ICU beds, the IMS-SUM Hospital has 525 beds with 25 ICUs with it. These two also come under the DCH category. The DCH category health-care facilities are meant to treat serious and critical COVID patients.

Currently, the COVID Health Centre (CHC) at Urban Community Health Centre, Patia, is having 60 beds for the treatment of mildly symptomatic individuals. Another 50 will be added soon to UCHC at Dumduma area under this category.

Similarly, the city has COVID Care Centres (CCC) for asymptomatic and very mild symptomatic patients. While the High-Tech Medical has 550 beds under this category, the SIDBI Jaydev Vihar has 40 beds under its belt to treat patients.

Interestingly, COVID Care Homes (CCHs) are being planned for three administrative zones of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area and these CCHs will be developed with the contribution from the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) Fund of the respective MLAs of the city. These CCHs will have 50 beds each.

Sources in BMC also informed that various resident welfare associations, non-government organisations and religious bodies have also given proposal to come forward with COVID Care homes in near future.

Summing up, all the seats at the DCH, CCC, CHC and CCH combined will be 3,521 and the number of ICU beds will be 115 and 21 HDU beds respectively to serve the growing number of COVID patients.

It can be mentioned here that with the city aiming for 1,400 tests in a day, more and more cases are being detected from various health-care centres and mobile testing centres across the State Capital.