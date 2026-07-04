Bhubaneswar: Amid heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar, a 35-year-old man was reportedly swept away in an overflowing drain near Vani Vihar Saturday, prompting an intensive search by Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

The missing man, identified as Anil Singh of the Patarabandha slum, was reportedly walking near the drain when he slipped and was carried away by the strong current, sources said. The drain is reportedly undergoing redevelopment as part of a park project, the source added.

A rescue team from the Mancheswar Fire Station launched a search soon after being alerted, combing the drain and nearby areas for the missing man.