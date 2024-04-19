Bhubaneswar: As many as three miscreants attacked journalist Saroj Jena, who works for Odia daily Dharitri, in Bhubaneswar’s Badagada area at around 12.55 pm Friday.

After finishing office work, Saroj was returning to his home in Badagada when three miscreants attacked him near a SBI ATM.

At first, the three accused hit Saroj with the two-wheeler they were riding on. When Saroj resisted, the miscreants got agitated and attacked him with bricks and stones.

In the attack, Saroj suffered injuries on various parts of his body, including his head. The PCR team reached there and rescued Saroj and took him to Capital Hospital in the city.

After first aid, Saroj lodged an FIR with the Badagada Police Station. Police suspect that the accused belong to the locality.

