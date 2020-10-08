Bhubaneswar: A day after the petrol pump blast incident near Raj Bhawan Bhubaneswar, a man who had sustained critical burn injuries in the explosion breathed his last Thursday morning, while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack.

This was informed by emergency officer Bhubanananda Maharana.

The deceased has been identified as Satya Nayak of Ganjam district. He had sustained over 60 percent burn injuries in the fire mishap and was admitted to trauma intensive care unit (ICU) of the SCBMCH.

According to the source, another victim who has sustained over 40 percent burn injuries has been undergoing treatment.

Notably, a major fire broke out at the petrol pump Wednesday, after an underground CNG storage tank caught fire which led to a severe explosion, thereby critically injuring about nine persons.

On the other hand, the areas surrounding the petrol pump has been declared safe from any potential hazard, informed Director General of Police (Fire Service) Satyajit Mohanty this morning.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the state government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured and wished them speedy recovery.

Earlier, in a late night operation, an IOCL team removed the LPG gas from the tanker that was at the site of Wednesday’s massive gas explosion at Bhubaneswar’s Rajbhawan filling station that injured several people, the DG Fire Services, Satyajit Mohanty informed in a tweet.

He further added that the area around the Rajbhawan petrol pump is now safe from any potential hazard.

PNN