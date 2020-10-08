Bhubaneswar: In a late night operation, an IOCL team removed the LPG gas from the tanker that was at the site of Wednesday’s massive gas explosion at Bhubaneswar’s Rajbhawan filling station that injured several people, the DG Fire Services, Odisha informed in a tweet. The operation ended at 6.30 am Thursday.

He further added that the area around the Rajbhawan petrol pump is now safe from any potential hazard.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi had advised people living in a radius of 500 metre of the filling station to stay indoor and to refrain from using the LPG stoves till the gas from the tanks was completely withdrawn and the situation was brought under control.

Eight people were injured in the major fire that broke out at an Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump near Raj Bhavan here Wednesday leaving denizens in a state of panic.

PNN