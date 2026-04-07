Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Railway Station is undergoing a major modernisation drive aimed at transforming it into a world-class transport hub with airport-like passenger facilities. The redevelopment project seeks to enhance convenience, comfort and safety for the lakhs of commuters using the station daily.

The upgraded facility will feature modern infrastructure, digital passenger information systems and improved connectivity to ensure a seamless travel experience. The new air concourse is now operational, offering passengers an improved waiting experience along with lifts, escalators, upgraded ticket counters and vending machines.

Passages on both the ground and second floors have been opened, while dedicated entry and exit points, an information centre, food plaza and waiting halls have been developed to streamline passenger movement. Platforms are being upgraded with extended shelters, better lighting and advanced digital signage for real-time updates.

The modernised station is designed to handle up to 1.43 lakh passengers daily, with improved crew lobby facilities ensuring smoother operations. Improved driveways and access roads on both sides of Bhubaneswar Railway Station are expected to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity for passengers.

The redevelopment is being carried out in phases to minimise disruption to daily operations. The first phase has seen completion of new buildings at both the East and West entry points, while work on the first five floors (G+4) of the 11-storey main station building is complete, with the remaining floors to be taken up in the next phase.

Railway authorities said the new building is likely to be dedicated by the end of this year, marking a key milestone in the modernisation of the Capital city’s railway infrastructure. The project aligns with the broader vision of providing world-class travel facilities, positioning the station as a model of modern, passenger-friendly rail transport.