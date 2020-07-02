Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday said that 13 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While five of them are local contact cases, another eight are home quarantine ones.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 2nd July 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/WIUC9NdZgy — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 2, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday morning, 345 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 201 have recovered. While there are 139 active cases, four persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported two more COVID-19 fatalities Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 27 in the state, while the total tally rose to 7,545 with 229 fresh cases. Of the new 229 positive cases, 193 were reported from quarantine centres where people returning from other states are lodged for preliminary observation and care, while 36 others were detected as a result of the contact-tracing exercises.