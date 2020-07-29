Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday said that 137 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 98 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 39 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 75 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered, BMC said.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update:- In Columb 2 of Row No:- 4 6 cases, 40 yrs, 20 yrs, 45 yrs, 10 yrs all Female & 85 yrs, 56 yrs all Male of Badagada, Brit Colony linked with an earlier positive case. — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 29, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 2,502 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 1,216 have recovered. While there are 1,271 active cases, 13 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 29,000 mark Wednesday after 1,068 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll rose to 159 with five more patients succumbing to the infection. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 29,175. Of the 1,068 fresh cases, 662 were detected from different quarantine centres, while 406 were found through contact- tracing exercises.