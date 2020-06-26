Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday said that 16 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in the past 24 hours.

While two of them are home quarantine cases, the remaining 14 are local contact ones.

Of the two local contacts, a 35-year-old male from Jadupur area has a travel history to Kolkata and the other patient, a 21 years old female from Delta Colony area has a travel history to Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, 11 persons who tested positive for the disease earlier recovered in last 24 hours.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 26th Jun 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/gKqXu6J0wn — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 26, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday morning, 274 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 138 have recovered. While there are 132 active cases, three persons succumbed to the disease.