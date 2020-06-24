Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday said that 22 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While three of them are home quarantine cases, as many as 19 cases are local contact ones. Of the three home quarantine cases, one was a 28-year-old male from Maitree Vihar area with travel history to Kolkata, the second one is a 29-year-old male railway staff with travel history to Delhi and the third is a 24-year-old male from VSS Nagar area with travel history to Delhi.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 24th Jun 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday morning, 220 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 113 have recovered. While there are 103 active cases, three persons succumbed to the disease.