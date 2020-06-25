Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday said that 38 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 25 of them are home quarantine cases, remaining 13 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 14 people also recovered from the disease in past 24 hours.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 25th Jun 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday morning, 258 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 127 have recovered. While there are 127 active cases, three persons succumbed to the disease.