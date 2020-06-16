Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday said that five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While three of them are home quarantine cases, remaining two are local contact ones. Of the two local contacts, a 37-year-old male from Dumuduma is related to another person who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier and the other — a 24 years old male healthcare service provider, works at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 16th Jun 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/nJ5ztcWeek — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 16, 2020

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals. The AIIMS employee is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday morning, 132 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 74 have recovered. While there are 54 active cases, three persons succumbed to the disease.