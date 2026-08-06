Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain lashed Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar Thursday, with water entering houses in several low-lying areas, officials said.

Heavy rain continued throughout the night, from 11 pm to early Thursday morning. The city recorded a rainfall of around 100 mm. While Madhusudan Nagar recorded 107 mm of rainfall, the Nayapalli area received 97.2 mm, IMD officials said.

Due to heavy rainfall, people residing in low-lying areas like GGP Colony, Laxmisagar, and Saheed Nagar faced waterlogging. Shantipalli Basti, a slum in the Saheed Nagar area, was among the worst affected, with knee-deep rainwater entering houses at midnight. However, the situation improved in the morning after the rain stopped, said a resident of Shantipalli Basti.

Water also entered Tarini Basti and Jagannath Basti slums during the night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain and issued an “orange warning” (be prepared to take action) for Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts for Thursday.

Similarly, a “yellow warning” (be aware) was issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts for the day.

Besides, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty surface wind of speed up to 30-40 kmph is expected to occur at several other places across the state Thursday, as per the IMD bulletin.