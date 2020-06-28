Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday said that six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While three of them are home quarantine cases, remaining three are local contact ones. Of the three local contacts, a 24-year-old female works for a private hospital in the city and linked to another person who tested positive earlier, a 55-year-old male from Tankapani road area has a travel history to another district. The third patient is a 36 years old male from Forest Park area.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Meanwhile, 19 persons who had earlier tested positive have recovered.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 28th Jun 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/c5MvKIkZtJ — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 28, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday morning, 292 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 165 have recovered. While there are 122 active cases, four persons succumbed to the disease.