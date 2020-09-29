Bhubaneswar: The Odisha capital reported 329 new COVID-19 positive cases Tuesday taking the total number of infected persons in the city to 21,526. So far 17,892 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease here and have been discharged from the various hospitals they were undergoing treatment.

Currently the number of active COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 3,526. So far 91 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. However, most of the deceased had other comorbidities along with COVID-19 that led to their untimely demise.

The highest number of infections was reported from Nayapalli area where 19 people contracted the COVID-19 virus. A large number of infections were reported from Badagada and VSS Nagar localities. In each of these two areas eight people tested positive for coronavirus. BJB Nagar and Baramunda localities had five and four new cases of COVID-19 infections. Unit-IX also saw 15 people being infected by the dreaded virus.

Other localities from where a number of people tested positive are Rasulgarh (14), Old Town (11), Shahid Nagar and Samantarapur (10 each), VSS Nagar (eight) Sundarpada and Niladri Vihar (seven each), Laxmi Sagar, Pokharaput and Jharpada (six each).

PNN