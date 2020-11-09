Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city reported 70 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally in the city to 29,774. This information was given by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet Monday. Among the fresh cases detected, 20 were reported from quarantine centres while 50 contracted the virus locally.

All the new patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 810. So far 28,760 patients have recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll stands at 183.

The 50 local contact cases were reported from Badagada, Bhimtangi, BJB Nagar, Colony, Chakeisani, Chandrasekharpur, Dumduma, Jagamara, Jaydev Vihar, Jharpada, Mancheswar, Nayapalli, Old Town, Palasuni, Pandara, Shastri Nagar, Unit-IV, Unit-VI and Unit-IX.

