Cuttack: The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are going to witness stricter enforcement of COVID-19 regulations in coming days.

Police DG Abhay held a meeting here Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

In the meeting, it was decided to intensity enforcement in market areas and specified hotspots that keep changing from weekend to weekdays.

It was also decided to provide fifty more officers and five platoons more armed forces to enforce the guidelines.

Bhubaneswar will be divided into three zones for COVID norm enforcement with one DCP looking after each zone, it was decided.

It was also decided that the twin city police will collect more PPE kits and face shield from state central store and encourage their personnel to use the same.

The police will seek cooperation from people, it was decided.

The DGP informed that good care of the COVID-19 infected police personnel will be taken.

Among others, Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, IG (L&O) Praveen Kumar, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash and AIG (Hdqrs) Vivekanand Sharma attended the meeting.

Notably, the meeting was convened a day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed displeasure over COVID-19 enforcement drive in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

PNN