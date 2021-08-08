Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday sealed the non-vegetarian food market located at Unit-IV in Bhubaneswar for blatant violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

According to a source, the non-vegetarian food shops in the market were doing their business even though weekend shutdown is in place in Bhubaneswar. The market has been sealed until further order.

“In view of mass violation of COVID appropriate behavior as reported on 08.08.2021 (Sunday) by BMC Enforcement Squads in Unit-4 non-vegetarian market (wholesale & retail) during shutdown period, in larger public interest and with a view to contain any possibilities of spread of COVID-19 virus, the market is hereby closed until further orders,” BMC’s official order said.

Notably, the weekend shutdown is still in force in Cuttack, Khurda and Puri districts. Unit-4 market in Bhubaneswar is part of Khurda district which is known for non-vegetarian food items. Given the high demand for non-vegetarian food Sundays, the shop owners had opened their shops and people too crowded the market, paying scant regard for Covid-19 norms, it was learnt.

Khurda Sunday topped the list of districts reporting fresh Covid-19 cases by registering 399 cases. It also reported maximum 21 deaths caused by the disease.

PNN