Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar marked Monday two years of her Western drama Sonchiriya. Bhumi Pednekar said the film will be remembered for ‘generations’ for her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s performance.

Sonchiriya was helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and co-written by Sudip Sharma. The 2019 film chronicled the story of dacoits during the time of emergency.

“My Sonchiriya journey. A film that changed me as a person, it gave me courage and strength. It made me brave and selfless. Through these pictures you’ll know why,” Pednekar wrote on Instagram Stories.

The 31-year-old actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the film. The movie also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Ranvir Shorey.

Bhumi mourned the loss of Rajput, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June last year. She praised the 34-year-old actor’s brilliant performance as dacoit ‘Lakha’ in the movie.

“I want to end by saying that we miss Sushant. I remember after the screening we both just couldn’t stop crying. We were so overwhelmed and grateful to be a part of this film and what it gave us. A family and experiences for many lifetimes. This one was one of our toughest yet most rewarding. Your brilliance as Lakha will be remembered for generations my friend,” wrote Bhumi.

Set in the backdrop of Chambal valley, Sonchiriya was hailed for making a strong commentary on the inherent casteism. Despite immense critical acclaim, the film failed to perform at the box office.