Cuttack: Judicial officer Bibhu Prasad Routray took oath as a judge of Orissa High Court here Friday.

Chief Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri administered the oath of office to Routray at noon. A notification was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Thursday, stating that the President has appointed Routray as a judge of Orissa HC with effect from the date he assumes office.

Notably, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the names of Routray and advocate Sanjib Panigrahi for appointment as judges in Orissa HC October 3.

Born to Ashalata and Jameswar Routray February 1, 1970 in Cuttack, Routray completed his schooling from Ravenshaw Collegiate School and graduated from Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

Having completed his LLB in 1994, he practiced as a lawyer in Orissa HC, other courts and tribunals.

It was in December 2008 when Routray joined as an additional district and session’s judge in Sambalpur. Since then he worked in various posts in district judiciary. Routray worked as district and sessions judge in Ganjam before being elevated as a judge of Orissa HC, added the source.