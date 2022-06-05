Washington: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were briefly evacuated from their beach house on Rehoboth Beach in the state of Delaware after a small plane entered the restricted airspace nearby.

“A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken,” Xinhua news agency quoted a White House official as saying to reporters late Saturday.

“There was no threat to the President or his family.”

They “are now back at their residence”, the official added.

A spokesperson for the US Secret Service said on Saturday afternoon that “a privately owned aircraft entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth Delaware after mistakenly entering a secured area” shortly before 1 p.m.

“The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance.”

The US Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot, the statement added.

The Bidens will return to the White House on Sunday.