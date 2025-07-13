Bhubaneswar: The 100th birth anniversary of Bidyut Prabha Devi, a pioneering figure in Odia literature, was marked with grandeur at the auditorium of Rama Devi Women’s University (RDWU) Saturday.

The event was organised by Odisha Sahitya Akademi with support from the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, chief guest on the occasion, paid tribute to the late poet, calling her a pioneering feminist voice.

“Her dedication to literature continues to inspire. In the age of AI, we must use technology to take Odia literature global,” he said.

Eminent writer and Padma Bhushan awardee Pratibha Ray, attending as guest of honour,r described Bidyut Prabha Devi as “an exceptional poet whose verses reflect deep emotional resonance, rooted in feminism and socialism.”

Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj hailed her as “a powerful advocate of feminism and a shining symbol of women’s strength,” while emphasising the role of women in building a “Viksit Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047.

” Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh called her the “guiding light of Odia literature,” stressing the need for youth to draw inspiration from her life.

On this occasion, a book titled ‘Bajiraout’ and the latest issue of the Odisha Sahitya Akademi’s magazine “Konark” were released.

A panel discussion on the life and works of Vidyut Prabha Devi was also held.

Sachidananda Mohanty, former vice-chancellor of Central University of Odisha, Koraput and son of Bidyut Prabha Devi, offered insightful reflections on her mother’s literary journey and contributions.

The event saw participation from Odisha Sahitya Akademi secretary Chandrasekhar Hota, RDWD VC Chandi Charan Rath, Odia Language, Literature and Culture department director Bijaya Ketan Upadhyaya, writers, intellectuals, students, and cultural enthusiasts.

