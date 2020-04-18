Mumbai: Late composer Aadesh Shrivastava’s son Avitesh, who recently unveiled his single Yaadein, is super happy to receive praise for the song from veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to his Twitter, Big B wrote: “Son follows in his Father’s footsteps #Yaadein encapsulates love and remembrance. In these trying times a song with hope that reminds distance & separation mean nothing when someone means everything.”

And Big B’s wishes mean a lot to Avitesh.

“A big void after my father’s death and I wish he was alive to see me succeed. Me and my family are forever grateful to have Amit uncle as a Godfather in our lives. Have known Amit uncle from the time when I was a little kid. My dad had a great equation with him. They used to be rolling in laughter when they both used to meet and always spoke in a certain lingo. They had great camaraderie,” Avitesh said.

Avitesh was inclined towards music since an early age of 11 , when he used to go to the studio along with his late father. His debut song was Main Hu Tera.