Keonjhar: In a major boost to infrastructure development at Ghatagaon Maa Tarini Temple in Keonjhar district, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a comprehensive plan of Rs 215 crore during his visit to the shrine on the occasion of Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Sankranti (Pana Sankranti) Monday.

Majhi paid his obeisance to the deity, performed several rituals and witnessed the golden attire (Suna Besha) of the goddess of energy on the occasion. The occasion also marked the end of 89th Chaiti Parva at the shrine.

Keonjhar MP Ananta Nayak and other party members accompanied him to the temple in a rally from a temporary helipad at Ghatagaon stadium.

Majhi said a detailed project report (DPR) worth over Rs 215 crore is being prepared for the holistic development of the temple complex. The plan aims at restoration and beautification of the temple structure, and development of infrastructure such as approach roads, pilgrim amenities, parking facilities, lighting and sanitation.

Earlier, in his first full-fledged Budget tabled in the Assembly in February, Majhi had announced an allocation of Rs 225 crore for the development of the temple.

The CM stated that once the DPR is approved, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held to initiate the redevelopment work in and around the shrine complex.

Later, Majhi went to Keonjhar and participated in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations held at Labanya Chhak in Keonjhar town.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees from various parts of the state and outside witnessed the Suna Besha of Maa Tarini on the occasion of Chaiti Parva, which is being organised by the temple trust board since 1937. On this occasion, the priests known as ‘Dehuri’ appease the deity by performing a holy bath of the deity with milk, cheese, turmeric, chua, sandalwood paste and honey early in the morning.

The deity is then adorned with gold ornaments as part of rituals for the ‘Suna Besha’. ‘Arati’ is performed before her with incense sticks, lamps, and offerings amid the blowing of conch, ringing of bells and beating of gongs. Later, the devotees are allowed to enter the shrine to have ‘darshan’ of the goddess.

On Monday, devotees were seen standing in long barricaded queues. Police personnel were deployed to control traffic and maintain law and order. Voluntary outfits distributed cold water and ‘pana’ to the devotees and sprayed water on them in view of a scorching summer.

PNN