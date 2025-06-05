Bengaluru: A celebration marking Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title turned tragic Wednesday when a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium left at least 11 people dead, according to officials.

Captain Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli and other RCB players had arrived in the city with the trophy earlier in the day, with a grand event planned at the stadium that evening. However, the event quickly turned chaotic, as massive crowds overwhelmed security arrangements, triggering a deadly stampede.

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, Bengaluru police had advised the RCB franchise and local authorities to postpone the celebrations. Officials warned that fan excitement remained high following Tuesday’s historic win and suggested holding the event Sunday to ensure better crowd management.

“We tried to convince both the RCB management and the government to reschedule,” a senior police official told the newspaper. “We suggested that instead of a procession, players should be brought directly to the stadium and the event be held in a more controlled environment.”

RCB management reportedly declined the request, citing the impending departure of several foreign players who needed to rejoin their national teams. Organisers were eager to hold the celebration while the full squad was still in the country.

The IPL 2025 final was originally scheduled for May 25 but was delayed due to tensions between India and Pakistan. The match was eventually played June 3.

Authorities are now investigating whether negligence played a role in Wednesday’s deadly incident, which has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a jubilant moment for Bengaluru cricket fans.