Cricket is not just a sport in India it’s a festival. And when it comes to RCB’s first IPL trophy, the celebration has reached wedding halls too. A video is going viral on social media showing a wedding ceremony where guests paused the rituals to watch the final match between RCB and PBKS. As soon as RCB won its first title after 18 years, a wave of joy swept through the room, with even the bride and groom joining the celebration. Guests began cheering for Virat Kohli, momentarily shifting focus from the newlywed couple.

In the viral video, a large LED screen can be seen set up inside the wedding hall, broadcasting the match live. As RCB clinched victory on the final ball, everyone present erupted in celebration, turning the wedding venue into a cricket stadium.

Crazy Stuff😭 (people paused the wedding to watch the Winning moment of @RCBTweets )

pic.twitter.com/uAFSU7XIkP — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 3, 2025

The scene has drawn widespread attention online, with people saying, “This can only happen in India.” RCB’s historic win not only thrilled fans but also highlighted the unmatched passion for cricket in the country. When people halt wedding rituals to watch a match, it clearly shows how deeply cricket is embedded in the hearts of Indians.

The video was shared by the Instagram account @gharkekalesh. Social media users flooded the comment section with reactions. One wrote, “The country has developed after RCB’s victory.” Another joked, “The poor bride and groom’s money went to waste,” while someone else commented, “After all this time, maybe RCB will finally have a player from Bengaluru.”