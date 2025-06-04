As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their first-ever IPL trophy, celebrations erupted across the country. Among the most talked-about reactions is a viral video of television actor Nakul Mehta, who made some bold and humorous promises before RCB’s victory and now fans are holding him to it.

Nakul Mehta, a well-known TV actor and ardent fan of Virat Kohli, supported RCB throughout the season. In the now-viral video posted before the final, Mehta passionately appealed for an RCB win, saying the team must take the trophy at any cost. Displaying his devotion, he made several dramatic pledges including learning Kannada and re-shooting his video in Karnataka’s local language if the team emerged victorious.

Taking it a step further, Mehta said that if RCB won the final match, he would even build a temple in honour of Virat Kohli. In a humorous exaggeration, he added, “I will also repay all the debts of Vijay Mallya.” However, he quickly pulled back, saying, “That’s too much, but you guys understand my feelings.”

Now that RCB has won the IPL 2024 title, social media users are resurfacing the clip and playfully questioning whether Mehta will follow through on his promises. The video continues to gain traction, adding to the post-victory euphoria and online banter among fans.