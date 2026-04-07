Sydney: Former Australian opener David Warner was Tuesday arrested for drunken driving after he blew well over permissible limits during a random breath Test in Maroubra here.

Warner will appear before the court next month, reported the 7News.

As per the report, the Maroubra police approached Warner’s vehicle, which was pulled over well ahead of the testing site at Malabar Road, and subjected him to a breath test, which turned positive.

The 39-year-old batter, currently signed with Karachi Kings in Pakistan Cricket League, was taken to the local police station where he again blew 0.104 – double the legal limit. Later, he was released from the station.

However, the legal proceedings will not hamper Warner’s travel to participate in the PSL 2026.

The left-handed batter was on a personal trip to Sydney, using a seven-day gap ahead of Kings’ next match against Peshawar Zalmi April 9.

The Kings, led by Warner, are currently second in the PSL table with six points three matches, behind leaders Multan Sultans who have eight points from five matches.

In three matches, Warner has made 93 runs with one fifty for Kings so far in this year’s PSL.