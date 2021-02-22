Mumbai: Television actress Rubina Dilaik was declared winner of Bigg Boss season 14 in a star-studded grand finale Sunday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

From the beginning of the show, Rubina was very popular among the audience. Rubina came to Bigg Boss house with her husband Abhinav.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina started her acting career from Chotti Bahu. She was a beauty pageant contender in her younger days and won two local beauty pageants and was crowned Miss Shimla in 2006.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

She was a national-level champion in debate during her school days. She wanted to become an IAS officer and was preparing for it but in 2008 she won the Miss North India Pageant held at Chandigarh.

Rubina portrayed Soumya Singh, a transgender woman in Colors TV’s Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Vivian Dsena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

In 2012, she played Simran “Smiley” Gill in Sony TV’s Saas Bina Sasural. In 2013, she played Divya Jakhotia in Zee TV’s Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed opposite Karan Grover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

From 2013 to 2014, she portrayed Sita in Life OK’s mythological show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Jeannie in SAB TV’s Jeannie Aur Juju.