Mumbai: Indian celebrities often bear the brunt of severe trolling on social media. Not being able to handle the negativity, many often resort to quit social media altogether.
In a similar incident, Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi quit Instagram owing to mass trolling.
Mandana was very active on social media. She often became a target for trolls for her posts. But this time it seems that the trolls took a toll on Mandana, forcing her to ditch Instagram.
Sharing a video to state her decision, Mandana wrote: “More than a body to F#{^}*#* , more than a sexy model/actor ,more than a pretty face .. I’ve been honest,open,real on social media ,always have looked at haters from the place of love,empathy but You all cheated on me , harassed me and my beloved ones with Your nasty comments, stalked me and my friends & family , you thought because of my naked body you have right to say anything !!!Sad that I have reached this day where I need to take action not for me but for my beloved ones because they can’t take your sickening attitude towards me !For now bye . Be good ,do good ,love more than you hate ….much love MK.”
View this post on Instagram
More than a body to F#{^}*#* , more than a sexy model/actor ,more than a pretty face .. I’ve been honest,open,real on social media ,always have looked at haters from the place of love,empathy but You all cheated on me , harassed me and my beloved ones with Your nasty comments, stalked me and my friends & family , you thought because of my naked body you have right to say anything !!! Sad that I have reached this day where I need to take action not for me but for my beloved ones because they can’t take your sickening attitude towards me ! For now bye . Be good ,do good ,love more than you hate …. much love MK ♥️♥️♥️
Recently, Mandana shared some of her bold photos on her Instagram account. She was trolled fiercely by netizens which forced the actress to take this decision. The actress has received a lot of backlashes prior to taking the decision of quitting Instagram.
Leave a Reply