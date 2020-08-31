Mumbai: Indian celebrities often bear the brunt of severe trolling on social media. Not being able to handle the negativity, many often resort to quit social media altogether.

In a similar incident, Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi quit Instagram owing to mass trolling.

Mandana was very active on social media. She often became a target for trolls for her posts. But this time it seems that the trolls took a toll on Mandana, forcing her to ditch Instagram.

Sharing a video to state her decision, Mandana wrote: “More than a body to F#{^}*#* , more than a sexy model/actor ,more than a pretty face .. I’ve been honest,open,real on social media ,always have looked at haters from the place of love,empathy but You all cheated on me , harassed me and my beloved ones with Your nasty comments, stalked me and my friends & family , you thought because of my naked body you have right to say anything !!!Sad that I have reached this day where I need to take action not for me but for my beloved ones because they can’t take your sickening attitude towards me !For now bye . Be good ,do good ,love more than you hate ….much love MK.”

Recently, Mandana shared some of her bold photos on her Instagram account. She was trolled fiercely by netizens which forced the actress to take this decision. The actress has received a lot of backlashes prior to taking the decision of quitting Instagram.