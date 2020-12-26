Mumbai: The pool has traditionally been one area in the Bigg Boss house where some of the most dramatic incidents have happened. Season 14 is no exception, with pool drama taking centrestage was between Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta.

Arshi was seen bullying Vikas in the show and he retaliated by pushing her into the pool. Arshi has previously shared she is phobic of water. However the next day after the incident, she was seen leisurely swimming.

She also made headlines in the 11th season, when she ditched her usual swimwear and chose to wear a red saree paired with a black blouse and plunged into the pool to give ‘desi’ sassy a whole new twist.

The pull of the pool has never diminished, over the seasons. In season 13, it was girl power galore in the water. Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had temperatures soaring as they frolicked in the water.

Right from the first season of “Bigg Boss”, which is now hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the pool area has been very popular among the contestants. On season one, smitten by each other, Anupama Varma looked sizzling in hot bikinis, striking chemistry with Aaryan Vaid.

Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi, who were a part of the second season were mostly seen cosying up in the pool. Their picture, where Rahul hugged Payal from behind in the pool went viral for weeks.

One of the most unforgettable pool outings have to be of Sunny Leone in the fifth season. She made her debut in Indian showbiz with Bigg Boss. Although her pole dance in the show made headlines, Sunny, coming into the Bigg Boss house from the world of adult films, grabbed them by the eyeballs whenever she took a dip in the pool.