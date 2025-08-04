Patna: A dire humanitarian crisis is unfolding across Bihar as relentless torrential rains continue to batter the state, causing the Ganga River and its tributaries to overflow and flood vast stretches of land, putting human lives at risk and evacuation efforts have been initiated.

From Buxar to Bhagalpur, including Patna, Banka, Kahalgaon, and Navgachhiya, the situation is deteriorating rapidly, with rivers breaching danger levels and thousands of residents facing displacement and loss.

In the state capital, Patna, the Ganga River has breached the danger mark at both Digha and Gandhi Ghats.

Disturbing visuals from Danapur show cattle herders risking their lives, and those of their animals, by crossing the flooded river, holding onto cattle tails or riding them in search of fodder.

According to local estimates, nearly 250 cattle are being moved this way daily.

The Diara regions of Patna are already witnessing water intrusion, and migration to safer zones has begun.

Despite the flood threat, devotees thronged the Ganga Ghats on the last Monday of Sawan.

Authorities deployed SDRF teams and imposed strict security measures, but people were still seen venturing into the surging waters.

In Buxar, the sacred Ramrekha Ghat is completely submerged, and floodwaters have entered homes along the Tadka Nallah.

“The floodwaters are rising fast. Every minute counts. We urge everyone to avoid risk and move to safer places. We are doing everything we can,” said Avinash Kumar, SDM, Buxar.

The Ganga is now rising at 1 centimetre per hour, and its tributaries, including the Kosi and Chandan Rivers, are also swelling.

The Budhanath temple in Bhagalpur is surrounded by floodwaters, while the Mashani Kali temple is already submerged.

In Bhagalpur, the situation turned tragic as two children drowned in the Sanokhar police station area Monday.

One of them, 15-year-old Mohammad Shamim, was swept away while bathing. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem and urged parents to keep children away from flood-prone areas.

The Sabour–Jamsi road has been shut after being inundated by the Katariya River, cutting off access to Bhitti and Sardo villages.

With agricultural fields and now homes under water, the destruction is escalating.

Ganga is flowing 57 cms above the warning level in Ismailpur-Bind Toli, while the Kosi River near Madrauni is nearing danger levels.

In Kahalgaon, the Ganga is flowing 39 cm above the danger mark. Tributary rivers like the Kua, Ghogha, Gerua, and Bhayana have flooded villages including Pakadtalla, Amapur Chhoti, and Tofil Anthavan.

Locals now rely on tin boats, as roads have completely disappeared under the water.

Infrastructure is beginning to fail. Spur number 9 has collapsed, and heavy pressure is mounting on Spur number 8.

Contractors have been put on a 24×7 emergency alert to carry out flood-fighting measures.

According to the Central Water Commission, water levels in the Ganga will continue to rise in the coming days. With no let-up in rainfall predicted by the Meteorological Department, the danger of further flooding looms large.

Environmental and disaster experts warn that the worst may still be ahead.

“The administrative response is active, but nature is far more powerful than human effort,” said a senior disaster management official.

District officials in all affected regions have issued emergency contact numbers 08183-223333 and initiated evacuation and relief efforts.

IANS