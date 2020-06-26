Patna: Thunderstorms and lightning in 25 districts of Bihar Thursday left 83 dead in the state and causing widespread damage to properties. As the death toll from the lightning surged to 83, the state Disaster Management Department (DMD) has again urged the people in the state to download the Indravajra mobile app for thunderbolt predictions.

The Indravajra app was introduced by the DMD to warn people of an area on the possibility of being hit by thunderbolts.

The Disaster Management Department had introduced the early warning system with the help of US-based Earth Networks by signing an MoU in August 2019. It had also entered into a pact with Bangalore-based Qihou Solutions for early app alerts.

The cost of the warning system and transmission of mobile alerts is being borne by the chief minister’s relief fund. The app issues thunderbolts warning at least 40 minutes prior to its occurrence.

Disaster Management Principal Secretary Pratyaya Amrit has also spoken to all 38 district magistrates and asked them to be proactive in spreading the word about the innovative and potentially life saving mobile app.

According to inputs, 13 people died in Gopalganj, nine in Purnia, eight each lost their lives in Madhubani, Bhagalpur, Aurangabad and Nawada, seven in Siwan, five each in East Champaran, Darbhanga, and Banka, three each in Khagaria and Jamui, two each in West Champaran, Samastipur Kishanganj, Jehanabad, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Kaimur and Buxar and one each in Sheohar, Saran, Madhepura, Saharsa and Araria.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences for the loss of lives and declared a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

