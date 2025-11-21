Bhubaneswar: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan Friday said the Bihar Assembly election results were an endorsement of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and rejection of the “negative” politics of the Congress.

Pradhan, who hails from the state, made the comments after arriving at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

“I thank the people of Bihar for their verdict in the Aassembly polls. They have given full recognition to the vision of the Prime Minister and the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” he said.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member Assembly, with the BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

“Unless the eastern parts of the country are developed, it is incorrect to think of India’s progress. The NDA won the Bihar polls despite remaining in power for two decades. It is a big recognition of the PM’s governance,” Pradhan asserted.

Criticising the Congress, he said the voters “rejected the party’s negative policies of dividing people and the society”.

“In the by-poll to Odisha’s Nuapada, the people also voted for the BJP. I also congratulate Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state BJP president Monmohan Samal for the victory in Nuapada,” the Union Education Minister said.

Pradhan is scheduled to visit Puri to offer prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple, and attend programmes at Dhamnagar in Bhadrak district.

PTI