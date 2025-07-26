Gayaji: A woman in Bihar alleged that she was gang-raped inside an ambulance which drove her to a hospital after she fainted during a government recruitment test, police said Saturday.

Two persons, identified by the complainant who had appeared at a recruitment drive for home guards, have been arrested, they said.

“When the woman fainted, July 24, she was rushed to the Anugrah Narain Medical College and Hospital at Gayaji in an ambulance. After she regained consciousness, she alleged that she was raped inside the vehicle,” said SP (Town – Gayaji) Ramanand Kumar Kaushal.

“We thereafter detained the driver and a technician who were in the ambulance. The woman also identified them. Their reply was not satisfactory, so they were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita,” he added.

Kaushal said the medical examination of the complainant has been completed, and based on the findings of the reports, further action will be taken.

Meanwhile, the incident drew strong criticism from Union minister Chirag Paswan, who supports the NDA government in the state, as well as the opposition.

Before leaving for Gayaji to address a rally, Paswan told reporters in Patna, “The incident is deplorable. The guilty may have been caught, but the administration is obviously unable to prevent such crimes. The situation is scary, and I regret that I am supporting a regime that is incapable of controlling law and order.”

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, shared on X a news clipping of the incident with the hashtag “vote out of power the Nitish Kumar government to protect the girl child (Nitish sarkar Hatao beti bachao).

The RJD leader also alleged that Bihar was under the “rule of demons (rakshas raj)” and accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and “his two so-called deputies” of a “criminal silence” on such incidents.

State Congress president Rajesh Kumar alleged, “The incident at Gayaji is reflective of a collapse in law and order, which is not surprising given the unruly behaviour of the ruling dispensation as witnessed in the recently held assembly session. Our party is committed to ensuring that the girl gets justice.”

PTI