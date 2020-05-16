Angul: Migrant labourers from Bihar in the quarantine centre set up at Angul Government Girls’ High School here in Angul town have asked the administration to let them go to Gopalganj, their hometown in Bihar, or else they would commit suicide.

When asked what makes them so restless that they are even prepared to end their lives, they said their marriage dates are fast approaching. So they wanted to go home well before the fixed dates.

Sources said that it was April 27 when some administration and police officials spotted five labourers walking home on foot. They said they started from Dhenkanal and were going to Bihar. Then the officers brought them to the quarantine centre.

Now they have already spent the mandatory 14 days of quarantine period. They said their marriage dates have already been fixed. So they have to reach their homes before the dates.

Seeing neither their state government nor Angul district administration is making any arrangements for them, they asked the district administration to allow them to go home on foot. They said they would commit suicide if the administration tried to detain them again.

When asked, Angul Municipality, executive officer, Binod Chandra Panda said the Gopalganj collector has been intimated about the five labourers through snail mail. We are waiting for the Gopalganj collector’s response. If no vehicle comes from Bihar, the district administration will arrange a vehicle to send them to Gopalganj, he added.

PNN