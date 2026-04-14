A new phase in Bihar politics is set to begin with BJP leader and Tarapur MLA Samrat Choudhary poised to take charge as the state’s chief minister. Known for his assertive political style and organisational skills, Choudhary also has assets worth crores, according to his election affidavit.

Choudhary and his wife together have assets worth around Rs 11.34 crore. Their combined movable and immovable assets are estimated at Rs 4.85 crore, including nearly Rs 99 lakh in movable assets and Rs 3.86 crore in immovable assets such as land and property.

His wife, Kumari Mamata, holds a larger share of immovable assets, with total holdings estimated at around Rs 5.78 crore, including land and property valued at over Rs 5.50 crore.

As per income tax returns for the financial year 2024-25, Choudhary reported an annual income of Rs 17,91,420, while his wife declared Rs 12,73,160.

Choudhary owns agricultural land across several locations, including Tarapur in Munger and Manikpur and Kariho in Vaishali. He also owns non-agricultural land in Khajpura in Patna and in Tarapur. His assets include a Bolero vehicle valued at Rs 7 lakh and a non-prohibited bore rifle.

His investments include Rs 4.18 lakh in equity funds, Rs 5.23 lakh in HDFC Midcap Fund and Rs 22.42 lakh in Nippon India Retirement Fund, along with deposits in postal savings schemes. The couple also owns gold and silver, with about 200 grams of gold jewellery each, while his wife additionally owns 500 grams of silver.

Choudhary’s share in a Hindu Undivided Family is valued at Rs 4.27 lakh. His two children hold immovable assets worth Rs 41.4 lakh and Rs 26.8 lakh, respectively.