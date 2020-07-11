Digapahandi: Ganjam district reported two COVID-19 deaths Saturday. One of deceased was a member of Biju Yuva Vahini. He was identified as M Sibram of Sanadanda Sahi of Digapahandi town.

He had been suffering from fever for last few days and was on medication. As his temperature continued to be high despite treatment, his swab was collected Thursday and the report came out to be positive Friday.

He was immediately shifted to Sitalapali COVID-19 hospital. However, he breathed his last Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

According to family members, he was diabetic and on medication as per the doctor’s prescription.

Notably, Odisha Saturday reported 570 new COVID-19 cases and Ganjam alone accounted for 218 cases.

With this the total number of active cases, the district’s tally has increased to 1,705. Similarly, 1,892 patients have so far recovered from the disease. With the two fresh deaths, the toll has gone up to 36.

PNN