Balasore: Clearly indicating lack of safety for people travelling with loads of cash and other valuables, bike-borne miscreants attacked a youth with sharp-edged weapons and robbed him off Rs 1.2 lakh in broad day light Monday.

The incident has been reported from Gujuri Bazaar area of Balasore town in the district.

Sources said, a youth Monday afternoon, after having his lunch, was on his way to a fish godown at Gujuri Bazaar where he has been engaged as a worker. He was carrying Rs.1.2 lakh with him, which his owner had collected from the fish vendors who had taken fish from their godown.

Three armed miscreants appeared from nowhere and allegedly attacked the youth with sharp-edged weapons in order to loot the money from him near the Gujuri Bazaar. After attacking the youth, the miscreants looted Rs 1.2 lakh from the victim and fled the spot, said sources.

Passers-by happened to cross the way and spotted the youth profusely bleeding on the road. Later, they rescued him and admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital as he was critically injured.

PNN