Bolangir: Unidentified bike-borne miscreants looted Rs5lakh from a person in front of ADB Bank’s College Chowk branch in Bolangir town Monday.

The victim has been identified as Sanjay Satapathy, a businessman from Tikrapada area.

Sanjay had reached the bank carrying Rs 3 lakh. He then withdrew Rs 2 lakh more for some personal work. He was carrying all of the cash in a bag. Just when he stepped out of the bank, two bike-borne miscreants made a halt near him and before he could figure out their motive, the pillion rider snatched the bag from him and fled from the spot.

He registered a report with the town police. On the basis of the complaint, a team of town police conducted raids at various places but could not get any trace of the snatchers. The police are learnt to be scanning the visuals captured in the bank CCTV cameras. Suspecting some bank staff might have passed the information on to the miscreants, the police have launched an investigation.

PNN