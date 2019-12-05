Baripada: Two bike-borne miscreants Wednesday snatched a bag containing cash worth Rs 90 thousand from a woman near Bhanjapur area of Baripada.

The accused has been identified as Bilash Mahanta, a resident of Jamunadeipur.

According to sources, the incident took place at about 2 pm when she had gone to a bank to withdraw Rs 90 thousand. When she was walking towards home, bike-borne miscreants snatched the bag and fled.

She screamed for help. Hearing the screams, locals rushed to the spot and lodged a complaint with Baripada police. The police have started an investigation into the incident by registering a case (no. 381/ 19).

Notably, unidentified miscreants ran away with about Rs 3.5 lakh from the motorcycle dickey of a certain Pradeep Badhei of Potala village near Pipili Sub-Registrar’s office November 30. Pradeep had withdrawn cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh from Dandamukundapur branch of State Bank of India and had kept the cash bag in his bike dickey. He was getting some documents photocopied at a shop near the sub-registrar office square when the thieves broke the dickey and fled with the bag containing the cash.

PNN