Patna: Bike racing for a bet proved fatal for a youth here in Odisha’s Keonjhar district Friday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Bipin Bihari Munda (25) of Kameswarpur village under Patna police limits.

Sources said that Bipin and his friend had a bet for Rs 500 Friday morning. They set a target and decided upon giving Rs 500 to the one who would reach the target. They started racing from Tangarpada side towards Patna.

Unfortunately, while riding his bike at top speed, Bipin lost his balance before his bike veered off the road and crashed into a roadside huge rock. Seeing his friend bleeding profusely, the other youth informed his family members who in turn informed the police.

Later Patna fire personnel and police reached the spot, rescued Bipin and immediately sent him to Patna community health centre (CHC). But it was too late as the doctors there declared him received dead.

Patna police recovered the body for postmortem and have launched a detail probe into the case.

PNN