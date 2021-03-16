Mumbai: Everyone is well aware of how love blossomed between actors Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover. The two continuously express their love for each other on various social media platforms.

Karan shared a video Monday of himself, doing a complicated upper-body workout. He captioned the video ‘Levitate’. In the video, it appeared that Karan was floating in the air. “Loveeeeee,” Bipasha commented, in awe of her husband.

Karan was recently asked by the media as when the couple was planning to have a child. “It is normal to have a baby, but now we have to prepare properly for that,” Karan had said.

The couple recently worked together on Dangerous, which marked Bipasha’s comeback after several years.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016, and tagged their social media posts with the slogan ‘monkey love’.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Karan was asked if Bipasha’s pregnancy rumours frustrate him. “Why would I bang my head against the wall? It is a natural progression — people meet, fall in love, get married and then have a baby. But then, it’s okay if you don’t have a baby for some time. People are planning our family already, so let them plan. It’s okay,” he said.