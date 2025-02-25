In the ever-evolving world of beauty, innovation often walks a fine line between genius and downright bizarre. From fire facials in China to leech therapy in luxury spas, people are willing to go to extreme lengths for the promise of glowing skin. But are these treatments truly revolutionary, or just social media stunts?

Snails and leeches: The slime factor

For those who can stomach it, snail facials and leech therapy promise younger, healthier skin. Snail mucin, found in high-end skincare products, is said to hydrate and heal, while leech therapy is touted for its detoxifying properties. However, sceptics argue these trends are just slimy marketing gimmicks.

‘Vampire’ treatment: Beauty in your own blood

Thanks to celebrities like Kim Kardashian, PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy, better known as the “Vampire Facial”, has become a sought-after skin treatment. This involves drawing the client’s own blood, extracting the platelets, and reinjecting them into the face to promote cell renewal. While some swear by its anti-ageing effects, experts caution that improper handling could lead to infections or scarring.

Cryotherapy: Freezing your way to flawless skin

Standing in a chamber at temperatures as low as -150°C might sound like a nightmare, but cryotherapy has become a popular treatment among beauty enthusiasts. This extreme cold exposure is said to reduce inflammation, tighten skin, and boost circulation, but experts warn that prolonged exposure could lead to frostbite or nerve damage.

Bird poop facials: A luxury waste?

Yes, you read that right! Nightingale droppings have become a coveted skincare ingredient, particularly in high-end Japanese spas. Known as the Geisha Facial, this bizarre treatment is believed to brighten and exfoliate the skin due to its natural enzymes. But whether rubbing bird excrement on your face is worth the hefty price tag is up for debate.

Face slapping

In Thailand, some beauty clinics now offer face-slapping therapy, where trained professionals literally slap the client’s face to tighten skin and reduce wrinkles. While some claim it enhances circulation, others see it as nothing more than an expensive slap in the face, literally!

Burn for beauty?

One of the most shocking trends gaining traction is the Huo Liao or fire facial, a treatment in China where a towel soaked in alcohol is placed on the face and set alight for a few seconds. Advocates claim it boosts circulation and collagen production, while dermatologists warn of the obvious risks — burns and scarring.

Trend or trick?

While some of these treatments have roots in traditional medicine, dermatologists stress the importance of scientific backing and professional supervision.

